Fox Rothschild to Reduce Phila. Office Space by Over 40% | L...

The latest firm to cut down on office space, Fox Rothschild announced Thursday that it would be downsizing its physical location and moving office buildings for the first time in nearly 50 years, with the group expecting to move in on Dec. 1, 2024.The firm, which currently holds about 133,000 square feet of office space at 2000 Market St., will shrink its Philadelphia footprint by just over 40% as it moves across the street to 2 Commerce Square under a 15-year lease, according to firm chair Mark Morris.

Pennsylvania

July 07, 2023, 3:43 PM

