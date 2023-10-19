Fox Rothschild, Susman Godfrey Draw Warnings from Blum On Di...

News From Law.com

Fox Rothschild and Susman Godfrey are the two latest law firms to be hit with warning letters from Edward Blum regarding their diversity programs, both documents indicating that the American Alliance for Equal Rights is considering suing the firms in the coming days.In the past three months, Blum and the AAER have sent letters to multiple firms and spearheaded litigation against Perkins Coie and Morrison & Foerster over their diversity programs, although both suits were dropped following the firms' revision of the language used in their initiatives. Just this week, the AAER has sent out three additional letters to Winston & Strawn, Hunton Andrews Kurth, and Adams & Reese, which ultimately chose to end its minority fellowship program.

October 19, 2023, 4:21 PM

