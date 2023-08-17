Fox Rothschild Spearheads Suit Over $17M in COVID Test Kits ...

News From Law.com

An Iowa-based provider of COVID-19 test kits is suing a McKesson Corp. subsidiary in Dallas County district court, alleging it is wrongfully withholding $17.4 million in reimbursements. Attorneys from the Dallas and Miami offices of Fox Rothschild, K. Patrick Babb and Adam J. Lamb, brought suit on behalf of SmartScripts LLC of Washington, Iowa in the 14th District Court. The petition, applications for a temporary restraining order and temporary injunctive relief, seeks a final judgment ordering Irving-based Health Mart Atlas LLC release the $17.4 million in funds "wrongfully withheld," damages that would include "$790,000 wrongfully charged back and retained by HMA," an accounting of all transaction, interest, court costs and attorney fees.

