Fox Rothschild has rebranded for the first time in twenty years, building a research-based, cohesive firm identity in the wake of its merger-based growth. As part of the move, the firm has revamped its mission statement, core values and logo following months of client surveys and firmwide focus groups.

November 15, 2023, 7:00 AM

