On April 1, Fox Rothschild announced five new office managing partners in its Blue Bell, Pennsylvania; Atlantic City and Princeton, New Jersey; Kansas City; and Los Angeles offices. The move comes as a part of a "normal rotation" within the firm, which sees annual changes to the firm's leadership. Upper management for the firm has shifted as well, with Mark Silow becoming chair emeritus of the firm after 18 years of service.

April 03, 2023, 4:55 PM

