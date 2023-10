News From Law.com

Fox Rothschild and a New Jersey partner in the firm are accused in a suit of stealing trade secrets from its drug company client, and then sharing the information with a competing firm. The plaintiff, Beta Pharma Inc. of Princeton, New Jersey, says after it retained Fox Rothschild's Wansheng Jerry Liu to file patent applications for a new cancer drug, Liu allegedly shared details of the product with a friend at a rival company.

October 11, 2023, 4:14 PM

