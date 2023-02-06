Fox Rothschild Elects New Managing Partner, As Morris Become...

News From Law.com

Fox Rothschild is in the process of transitioning firmwide leadership roles following the executive committee's election of Todd Rodriguez, co-chair of the health law department, to the role of firmwide managing partner. With Rodriguez's ascension to the firmwide post for a three-year term, Mark Morris, who has served as managing partner since 2017, will shift to chair of the firm, while current chair Mark Silow will shift his role to chair emeritus. The new leadership positions will go into effect on April 1, according to an announcement made by the firm Monday morning.

