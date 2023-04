News From Law.com

Growing its variety of "niche" law practices, Philadelphia-based firm Fox Rothschild has merged with self-proclaimed "family formation" boutique Dempsey law, expanding the firm's footprint in both Charlotte, North Carolina and West Palm Beach, Florida.According to Fox Rothschild chair Mark Morris, merging with Dempsey fits into a larger pattern of where the firm looks to grow.

North Carolina

April 26, 2023, 5:05 PM

