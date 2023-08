News From Law.com

Fox Rothschild has added a five-lawyer automotive boutique in New Jersey, the firm said Tuesday. The lawyers joining Fox's office in Morristown from boutique Aboyoun Dobbs include partner Joseph Aboyoun; partner Seth Dobbs; counsel Allan Markus; counsel Timothy Broking; and counsel Will Salerno.

Automotive

August 29, 2023, 6:50 PM

