New Suit

O'Melveny & Myers filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Fox River Properties Inc. The suit brings claims against Salvatore Gigante for allegedly misappropriating over $300,000 of Fox River’s corporate funds for personal gain. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01349, Fox River Properties. Inc. v. Gigante.

Real Estate

February 17, 2023, 7:20 AM