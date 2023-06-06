New Suit - Patent

Polsinelli filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Fox Infused, a manufacturer of nutrition and wellness products. The suit pursues claims against biomedical technology company NeOnc Technologies Inc., which in 2022 entered an intellectual property agreement through which it allowed the plaintiff to use its patented method for delivering therapies. According to the complaint, NeOnc terminated the agreement without cause, indefinitely delaying the launch of a CBD-based product line that the plaintiff developed using NeOnc’s patents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04431, Fox Infused, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company v. Neonc Technologies, Inc., a California corporation.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 06, 2023, 6:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Fox Infused, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company

Plaintiffs

Polsinelli

defendants

Neonc Technologies, Inc., a California corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract