News From Law.com

Viet Dihn, Fox Corp.'s soon-to-depart chief legal officer, received total compensation of $10.7 million in the fiscal year that ended June 30, a 4% drop from a year earlier. His small decline in pay occurred during a year New York-based Fox saw revenue climb 6.7%, to $14.9 billion, and profit tick up 1.6%, to $1.25 billion.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 23, 2023, 12:21 PM

nature of claim: /