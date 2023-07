Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Andersen Windows Inc. to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, arising from allegedly leaky windows, was filed by Barton W. Morris Jr. PC on behalf of Jennifer Fox. The case is 2:23-cv-11587, Fox, an Individual and as Next Friend to Ref. No. 10, a minor et al v. Andersen Windows, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

July 03, 2023, 4:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Fox, an Individual and as Next Friend to Ref. No. 10, a minor

Jeremiah Fox, an Individual and as Next Friend to Ref. No. 11, a minor

defendants

Andersen Windows, Inc.

defendant counsels

Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims