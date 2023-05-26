Fowler White Hauls in Florida Victory for J.B. Hunt in Compl...

News From Law.com

Attorneys from Fowler White Burnett beat back a Florida state court lawsuit that is part of an increasing insurance litigation trend to implicate large motor carriers when small motor carriers have limited commercial auto and primary coverage and do not carry excess coverage. Bruno Renda and Helaine Goodner, shareholders at Fowler White in Miami, were among the lead attorneys for one of the defendants, J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., in the Bradford Circuit Court litigation filed by the plaintiff, Michael Pelfrey.

May 26, 2023, 3:02 PM

