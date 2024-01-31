Who Got The Work

Stacy K. Wood and Zachary S. Anstett of Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein have stepped in to defend Gilkey Lumber Company in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The case was filed Dec. 17 in North Carolina Western District Court by Strianese Huckert LLP on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after taking extended leave for the birth of her second grandchild. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr., is 1:23-cv-00350, Fowler v. Gilkey Lumber Company, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

January 31, 2024, 9:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Sherry Fowler

Sherry T Fowler

Plaintiffs

Strianese Huckert, LLP

defendants

Gilkey Lumber Company, Inc.

defendant counsels

Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act