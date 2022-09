Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dowd Bennett LLP on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hallmark Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Centene, and STL Trucking LLC to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, for wrongful death claims following a fatal motor vehicle collision, was filed by Rah Law on behalf of Corey A. Fowler and Richard Fowler. The case is 4:22-cv-00955, Fowler et al v. Stl Trucking, LLC. et al.

Health Care

September 12, 2022, 7:00 PM