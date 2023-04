Who Got The Work

Chase H. Hale and Christopher Cavaliere of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to represent Avelo Airlines Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The case was filed March 7 in Florida Middle District Court by Barbas, Nuñez, Sanders, Butler & Hovsepian on behalf of a former flight attendant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William F. Jung, is 8:23-cv-00508, Fouts v. Avelo Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 21, 2023, 10:17 AM

