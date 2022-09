Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against 3 Boys Farm, doing business as One Plant and Sunnyside, to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, over alleged sexual harassment, was filed by James P. Tarquin P.A. on behalf of Ivy Fouts. The case is 5:22-cv-00402, Fouts v. 3 Boys Farm, LLC d/b/a One Plant and Sunnyside.

Cannabis

September 08, 2022, 12:00 PM