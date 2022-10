Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at YLAW PC on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers subsidiary St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance and other defendants to New Mexico District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Parnall Law Firm on behalf of Bryan Foust. The case is 1:22-cv-00788, Foust v. Gobbel et al.

Insurance

October 21, 2022, 5:12 PM