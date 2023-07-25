Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Tuesday removed a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against KYOCERA SGS Precision Tools to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Close & Hitchcock on behalf of a female quality assurance technician who was allegedly terminated after testing positive for cannabis; according to the complaint, a male co-worker was not terminated despite also testing positive for cannabis. The case is 1:23-cv-00318, Foust v. KYOCERA SGS Precision Tools Inc.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
July 25, 2023, 5:59 PM