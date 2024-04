News From Law.com

A New York appeals court heard arguments Monday on whether to allow Syracuse attorney Gary Lavine back onto the state's ethics watchdog. Lavine, of Bousquet Holstein in Syracuse, served a year on the former Joint Commission on Public Ethics until it was sunset in July 2022. A panel of law deans opposed his renomination and he is now challenging the delegation of authority to those 15 law deans under the law authorizing the ethics panel.

New York

April 08, 2024, 5:47 PM

