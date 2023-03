News From Law.com

The U.S. Senate has voted to confirm another of President Joe Biden's nominees to one of the country's most powerful district courts in the country. Jessica Clarke, previously the top civil rights lawyer in the New York attorney general's office, was confirmed to a seat on the Southern District of New York by a vote of 48-43.

New York

March 16, 2023, 5:39 PM

nature of claim: /