Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against hardware components manufacturer Assa Abloy to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit, filed by Lewis Thomason on behalf of architectural firm Fourteen Partners Inc. f/k/a HBG Design, seeks indemnification for costs incurred as a result of an allegedly nonconforming delivery of hardware components for installation at the Four Winds South Bend casino in South Bend, Indiana. The case is 2:22-cv-02636, Fourteen Partners Inc. v. Assa Abloy Accessories and Door Controls Group Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 20, 2022, 7:42 PM