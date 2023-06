Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Law Office of Thomas K. Moore on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Ryder System and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Held, Held & Held on behalf of Albita Fournier and Angel Fournier. The case is 1:23-cv-05058, Fournier et al v. Admiral Metals Service et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 16, 2023, 11:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Albita Fournier

Angel Fournier

defendants

Ryder Truck Rental, Inc.

Admiral Metals Service

Admiral Metals Servicenter Company, Incorporated

Fernando Martins

Ryder Truck Rental & Leasing

defendant counsels

Law Office Of Thomas K. Moore, Attorneys At Law

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision