Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hawkins Parnell & Young on Wednesday removed a petition for declaratory judgment against Grange Mutual Casualty Company to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Kuruvilla Law Firm on behalf of Four Season Trucking Inc., seeks to determine whether Grange still has a duty to defend Four Seasons in an underlying 2015 personal injury action. The case is 1:23-cv-00379, Four Season Trucking Inc. v. Grange Mutual Casualty Company.

Insurance

January 26, 2023, 6:11 AM