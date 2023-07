Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Pontchartrain Partners LLC to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, seeking to recover over $200,000 for project management services rendered, was filed by attorney Thomas B. Bralliar Jr. on behalf of Holland Paving Seaclothing. The case is 1:23-cv-01312, Four Legacy Paving, LLC v. Pontchartrain Partners, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

July 03, 2023, 3:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Four Legacy Paving, LLC

defendants

Pontchartrain Partners, LLC

defendant counsels

Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract