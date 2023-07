News From Law.com

Four attorneys poised to become judges on the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas are joining the bench early. In a unanimous vote June 30, the Pennsylvania Senate appointed Chesley Lightsey, Natasha Taylor-Smith, Samantha Williams and Kay Yu to fill vacant seats on the courts. The terms expire Jan. 1, 2024, but the appointees are positioned to secure longer-lasting spots on the court in November's election.

Pennsylvania

July 05, 2023, 12:43 PM

