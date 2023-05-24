Four Homegrown Texas Firms Move Up Among Second Hundred | La...

News From Law.com

Four homegrown Texas firms are on the 2023 Am Law Second Hundred ranking, based on their 2022 revenue, with all four firms exceeding the average revenue growth for Second Hundred firms and moving up in the 2023 Am Law 200 ranking. Two of the firms, Jackson Walker at 106th on the 2023 Am Law 200, up from 109th, and Susman Godfrey at 110th, up from 123rd the year before, are getting close to jumping to the Am Law 100. Bracewell and Winstead are also among the Second Hundred.

Legal Services - Large Law

May 24, 2023, 3:12 PM

nature of claim: /