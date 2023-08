News From Law.com International

Two Spanish and two U.S. law firms have advised on a deal to merge Barcelona Football Club's content creation operation and float it in the U.S. Spanish and U.S. law firms were on both sides of the business agreement: PĂ©rez-Llorca and Troutman Pepper offered legal advice to FC Barcelona while Cuatrecasas and Sullivan & Cromwell advised special purpose vehicle Mountain & Co.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 31, 2023, 3:59 PM

nature of claim: /