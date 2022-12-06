Four Cases. Three Arguments. Two Circuits. One Week. | Law.c...

News From Law.com

Today's Litigation Daily checks in with Theane Evangelis of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Los Angeles. Last month, she handled three oral arguments in four cases for gig economy clients on back-to-back days in two separate circuit courts. She flew to Philadelphia to argue at the Third Circuit for Uber in two cases consolidated for argument on Nov. 8, and then argued from her hotel room for clients Postmates and Grubhub when the Boston-based First Circuit opted to hear those appeals remotely.

Gig Economy

December 06, 2022, 6:30 AM