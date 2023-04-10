Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig on Monday removed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment and NRG Esports to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Murphy Rosen LLP, centers on claims concerning an agreement between plaintiff Foundry IV and third party MGM to develop an esports-related show called 'Suite Series.' The suit accuses the defendants of misappropriating the idea to create a show under the same title in conjunction with Caesars. The case is 2:23-cv-02690, Foundry IV Inc. v. Hard Carry Gaming Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 10, 2023, 8:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Foundry IV Inc.

defendants

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Hard Carry Gaming Inc.

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims