Lawyers at Kwall Barack Nadeau PLLC on Wednesday removed a trade secret lawsuit on behalf of Foundever Operating Corp. (FOC), a customer experience management company, against its former vice president Hilary Hahn to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, contends that Hahn misappropriated proprietary information to solicit customers while working for a FOC competitor. The case is 8:23-cv-01495, Foundever Operating Corporation v. Hahn.

July 05, 2023, 7:18 PM

