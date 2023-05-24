Founders Syndrome Befalls Firms Seeking Transition from Firs...

News From Law.com

It never seems like the right time to address how to transition from the founding generation of law firm leadership, but delaying that difficult discussion can lead to a hurried response. Consider the restructuring of governance at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith that has come in the wake of the departure of more than 150 lawyers so far this year. In response, the firm has dissolved its executive committee, its longtime chairman Bob Lewis resigned and an expanded management committee has named a new head of the firm, all in the last month.

May 24, 2023, 11:12 AM

