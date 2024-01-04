Founder of Terry Blacks Barbecue Sues Cokinos Young Over Lan...

News From Law.com

The founder of well-known Terry Black's Barbecue and related companies filed a $4 million legal malpractice suit against midsize Texas firm Cokinos Young that alleges a conflict of interest in connection with a land purchase in Austin.In a petition filed on Wednesday in state district court in Harris County, the plaintiffs bring breach of fiduciary duty and fraud causes of action against Cokinos Young and Austin principal James Ewbank II, and allege they overpaid for a property because of a conflict of interest.

January 04, 2024, 6:32 PM

