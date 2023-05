Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dilworth Paxson on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Financial Services to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky on behalf of Rebecca Foulkrod and Timothy Foulkrod. The case is 2:23-cv-02030, Foulkrod et al v. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.

Insurance

May 26, 2023, 6:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Rebecca Foulkrod

Timothy Foulkrod

Plaintiffs

Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky, Pc

defendants

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Dilworth Paxson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute