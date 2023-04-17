Who Got The Work

Jill Pietrini and Paul Bost of Sheppard Mullin have stepped in as defense counsel to ETF Flows d/b/a VettaFi, a group of finance industry veterans, in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The case, filed March 3 in California Central District Court by Sriplaw PA on behalf of Fotohaus LLC, accuses ETF Flows of displaying a light collector photograph on its website without authorization or permission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong, is 2:23-cv-01599, Fotohaus, LLC v. Etf Flows, LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 17, 2023, 6:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Fotohaus, LLC

Plaintiffs

Sriplaw PA

defendants

Etf Flows, LLC

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims