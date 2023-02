Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Blanchard Walker O'Quin & Roberts on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Walmart to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by Hales & Strickland on behalf of a Walmart employee who claims she slipped and fell while pregnant, causing her to lose her unborn child. The case is 3:23-cv-00156, Foster v. Wal-Mart Louisiana L L C et al.