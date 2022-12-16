Who Got The Work

Michael B. Mattingly of Dinsmore & Shohl has entered an appearance for TForce Freight Inc. d/b/a UPS Ground Frieght in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed Oct. 31 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of Paul Foster, who contends that he was not allowed to return to work after he requested certain accommodations concerning issues with a drug screening result. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II, is 1:22-cv-04323, Foster v. TForce Freight, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 16, 2022, 11:41 AM