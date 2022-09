New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed an alleged employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court against truckload freight carrier Tforce Freight Inc. The complaint was filed on behalf of Charles Foster, who contends that he was terminated while on FMLA leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03797, Foster v. Tforce Freight Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 22, 2022, 6:19 AM