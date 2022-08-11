Who Got The Work

Mark S. Melodia, Jessica Lynn MacAllister and Sophie Kletzien of Holland & Knight have entered appearances for Lower LLC in a pending data breach class action. The action was filed June 27 in Maryland District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of consumers who contend that their personal information was compromised due to alleged negligence. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George Levi Russell III, is 1:22-cv-01581, Foster v. Lower LLC.

Cybersecurity

August 11, 2022, 7:32 AM