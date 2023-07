Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGuireWoods on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Ferguson Enterprises LLC to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Infinity Law Group on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated due to disability-based employment discrimination. The case is 4:23-cv-03729, Foster v. Ferguson Enterprises, LLC.

California

July 27, 2023, 5:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Clay Foster

defendants

Ferguson Enterprises, LLC

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches