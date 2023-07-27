Removed To Federal Court

Plumbing equipment distributor Ferguson Enterprises on Thursday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Infinity Law Group on behalf of a former branch manager, contends that Ferguson falsely claimed the plaintiff had tried to solicit drugs from another employee as a pretext to fire him for taking medical leave. The defendant is represented by McGuireWoods. The case is 3:23-cv-03729, Foster v. Ferguson Enterprises, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 27, 2023, 1:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Clay Foster

defendants

Ferguson Enterprises, LLC

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches