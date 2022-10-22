New Suit - Administrative Procedures Act

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld sued the U.S. Small Business Administration and its administrator, Isabella Casillas Guzman, Friday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of the operator of two Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchises. The suit pursues APA claims in connection with the agency's denial of applications from the plaintiffs for emergency financial assistance through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund program. The case is 1:22-cv-03235, Foster Smoothie (8:18) AT Benning LLC et al v. Small Business Administration et al.

Government

October 22, 2022, 12:17 PM