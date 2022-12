Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Thursday removed a lawsuit against internet provider Ziply Fiber Northwest to Oregon District Court. The complaint was filed by Arnold Gallagher P.C. on behalf of five individual lessors of real property targeting the defendant over a leasing termination dispute. The case is 1:22-cv-01945, Foster et al v. Ziply Fiber Northwest, LLC.

Telecommunications

December 15, 2022, 8:46 PM