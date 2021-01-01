Who Got The Work

Kia America Inc. has turned to attorneys Joel H. Smith and Morgan Y. Drapeau of Bowman and Brooke to fight a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit, filed July 25 in South Carolina District Court by Richardson Thomas Haltiwanger Moore & Lewis and The Cooper Firm on behalf of Alan Foster and Janet Foster, accuses Kia Motors of marketing and selling a defective 2021 Kia Forte that caused catastrophic injuries to Alan Foster, including paralysis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph Dawson III, is 4:22-cv-02396, Foster et al v. Kia Corporation et al.