Who Got The Work

Cooley partners Joseph M. Drayton and Whitty Somvichian and associates Christopher Andrews and Audrey Mott-Smith have entered appearances for Fitbit in a pending consumer class action related to a feature that purports to measure users' blood oxygen levels. The suit, filed June 2 in California Northern District Court by Bursor & Fisher, alleges false advertising, breach-of-warranty and violations of California's Unfair Competition Law based on claims that Fitbit devices give inaccurate readings to users with dark skin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 4:23-cv-02753, Foster et al v. Fitbit LLC.

Technology

July 17, 2023, 6:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Bettye Foster

Deborah Hunter

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Fitbit LLC

defendant counsels

Cooley

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct