New Suit

Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims arising from Hurricane Sally, was filed by Prestwood Law Firm on behalf of Catherine Bouley and Brian Fossum. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London is represented by Wilson Elser. The case is 1:22-cv-00367, Fossum et al v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 6:26 AM