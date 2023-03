Who Got The Work

Joseph J. Cassioppi and Zachary McFarland of Fredrikson & Byron have stepped in as defense counsel to Evolve Bank & Trust in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, for claims under the Electronic Funds Transfer Act, was filed Jan. 18 in Minnesota District Court by Kemper Law and SmithMarco PC on behalf of Caitlin Fossen. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright, is 0:23-cv-00141, Fossen v. Evolve Bank & Trust.

Banking & Financial Services

March 06, 2023, 6:20 AM