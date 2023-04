New Suit - Employment

AstraZeneca was sued Monday in Maryland District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit, filed by Kahn Smith and Collins, was brought on behalf of nine employees who refused to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00894, Foshee et al v. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 03, 2023, 1:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Fuller

Diana Ruggeri

Gary Pearson

Mark Smith

Nathan Hammond

Nicholas Pivar

Paul Miller

Robert Rogers

Tyson Foshee

Plaintiffs

Kahn Smith And Collins PA

defendants

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination