Forum Shopping? Dallas Appeals Court Rejects $48.3M Foreign ...

The Dallas Fifth District Court of Appeals rejected a Mexican gold mining company's third attempt to use a Texas state court to resolve a dispute that led to a $48.3 million judgment in Mexico City against a Canadian partner. According to the Vancouver, British Columbia-based defendant/appellee, the Fifth District was handed a textbook example of forum shopping, where the opposing party tried to avoid a contractual obligation to resolve a dispute through arbitration in Denver, Colorado, by going to federal court in Colorado, and to courts in Mexico City and Texas.

May 09, 2023, 3:03 PM

